Lebanese FA postpones all matches amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

The Lebanon national football team has not played in the country since last year, hosting the home legs of World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Published : Sep 24, 2024 18:00 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lebanon‘s Hassan Maatouk in action. (FILE PHOTO)
Lebanon‘s Hassan Maatouk in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Lebanon‘s Hassan Maatouk in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Lebanese Football Association (LFA) has postponed all football matches in its affiliated tournaments after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah targeted military facilities in northern Israel on Tuesday.

Lebanese authorities said 558 people were killed and 1,835 were wounded after overnight airstrikes, with tens of thousands fleeing to safety amid increased fears of a full-blown war.

READ | Arsenal coach Arteta says skipper Odegaard still weeks away from returning to action

“Due to the current situation in the country, the executive committee of the Lebanese Football Association has decided to postpone matches of all tournaments to a date to be determined later,” the LFA said on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Premier League’s 2024-25 season kicked off last week, while the country’s national team has not played in the country since last year, hosting the home legs of World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Palestine has also staged its recent home matches abroad in Kuwait and Qatar, while Israel is hosting its Nations League home games in Hungary. 

