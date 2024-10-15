MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener

The Indian National Senior Women’s team arrived in the Nepal capital on Tuesday ahead of the SAFF Championship opener against Pakistan.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 22:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India is in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Nepal is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. 
India is in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Nepal is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

India is in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Nepal is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian National Senior Women’s team arrived in the Nepal capital on Tuesday ahead of the SAFF Championship opener against Pakistan.

Ashalata, who will clock up a century of international caps when she takes the pitch on Thursday, said more than personal milestones, winning the trophy with India will be the primary target.

“I am excited and happy that I will play my 100th game against Pakistan. The focus, however, will be on winning all the games and taking the trophy back home. This is the main dream and motive for coming to Nepal,” Ashalata told  www.the-aiff.com. 

“I am looking forward to all the matches in the championship because it is an extremely important tournament to us. We already suffered a setback in the last SAFF, but it will be different this time,” said a determined Ashalata.

She wasn’t far from the truth. In the 2022 edition, India, then considered the unconquered queen of SAFF, failed to defend the title. Although the last championship results didn’t go in India’s favour, Ashalata and her team remained resolute, knowing they would come back stronger.

“This is the sixth time I will play in SAFF. We were champions four times. I want to win this year’s title for us because it’s a special championship for me. We are determined to prove ourselves,” she said. 

On arrival, Head Coach Santosh Kashyap said, “It’s always a great pleasure and honour to be here in Nepal. I came twice as a player and enjoyed every moment. We are well prepared this time for the championship and will try to play entertaining and attacking football.”

Coach Kashyap is aware of the team’s disappointment in the last edition but is confident of a good performance in the upcoming matches. 

“The last edition was a bit disappointing, and I think you cannot always be the champions. So it’s a part of the game. Sometimes setbacks happen and it happened last time. Every team is improving and trying to do their best. And that’s all about competition. So we are well prepared this time and hope it will be a good show. 

“I enjoy playing attacking football, and the team have adapted well during the last three weeks of the preparatory camp. The tournament will be highly competitive, as all the teams are performing admirably. I expect the matches to be interesting and competitive, something that everyone can enjoy.

The main thing is to win the championship,” said the head coach.

India is in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Nepal is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan.

Related Topics

Ashalata Devi /

SAFF Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG: At 29, Ghulam cherishes sweetest fruit of patience with century on debut
    AFP
  5. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  2. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
  3. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle
    Reuters
  5. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG: At 29, Ghulam cherishes sweetest fruit of patience with century on debut
    AFP
  5. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment