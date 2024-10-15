MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty

Wirtz injured his ankle in Germany’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Munich in the UEFA Nations League and did not return to the pitch after half-time.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 21:22 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s Florian Wirtz (right) is currently undergoing treatment in Leverkusen.
Germany’s Florian Wirtz (right) is currently undergoing treatment in Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Florian Wirtz (right) is currently undergoing treatment in Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday confirmed that midfielder Florian Wirtz picked up an ankle injury while on Germany duty, with the Bundesliga club unable to provide a time frame for his return.

Wirtz injured his ankle in Monday’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Munich in the UEFA Nations League and did not return to the pitch after half-time.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Leverkusen said an MRI confirmed Wirtz “suffered a capsule injury to his right ankle at the end of the first half”, adding it was “still unclear when he will return to training”.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: Germany books quarterfinals berth as Leweling debut goal secures win over Dutch

The 21-year-old “is currently undergoing treatment in Leverkusen”, the club indicated.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said after Monday’s match, “Flo has a bit of a problem with a tendon... we hope it’s nothing bad.”

Wirtz was named Bundesliga player of the season last year as Leverkusen claimed an undefeated league and cup double.

He has started this season in fine form, scoring six goals and laying on one assist for Leverkusen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Florian Wirtz /

Germany /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
  2. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W needs 142 runs to win against ENG-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sanju Samson: Want to play Test cricket for India
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Highlights: Defender Udita most expensive player, Jansen biggest overseas buy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gukesh: My Olympiad performance a confidence booster ahead of World title match
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
  2. After Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel among names in race to become England manager: Reports
    AFP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch BRA v PER; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Tale of own goals sees Japan hold Australia  to 1-1 draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
  2. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W needs 142 runs to win against ENG-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sanju Samson: Want to play Test cricket for India
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Highlights: Defender Udita most expensive player, Jansen biggest overseas buy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gukesh: My Olympiad performance a confidence booster ahead of World title match
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment