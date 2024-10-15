MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault

Ben Yedder, 34, the former captain of French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and its second-biggest goalscoarer ever, is currently without a club and battling alcoholism.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 23:00 IST , Nice, France - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File photo: Ben Yedder arrived at Monaco in 2019 where he scored 118 goals in 201 matches, but his contract was not extended when it expired this year.
File photo: Ben Yedder arrived at Monaco in 2019 where he scored 118 goals in 201 matches, but his contract was not extended when it expired this year. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File photo: Ben Yedder arrived at Monaco in 2019 where he scored 118 goals in 201 matches, but his contract was not extended when it expired this year. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former France international football player Wissam Ben Yedder went on trial Tuesday in the southern French city of Nice, charged with sexually assaulting a woman last month.

Ben Yedder, 34, the former captain of French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and its second-biggest goalscoarer ever, is currently without a club and battling alcoholism.

On the evening of September 6, Ben Yedder met a woman during an inebriated outing and invited her into his car, according to the investigation.

There, the woman told police, he performed a sex act in front of her.

The woman immediately filed a complaint with police, who arrested Ben Yedder later that night.

“Mr Ben Yedder is remorseful for being the cause of such a situation,” said his lawyers, Hasna Louze and Marie Roumiantseva. Their client is “sincerely sorry for the plaintiff” and “will take reponsibility for his actions”, they said.

The French-born player who holds French and Tunisian passports has been under strict police control awaiting trial but not in detention. The charges against him carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

ALSO READ: Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’

Ben Yedder is also the defendant in another case going to trial in December in which he is charged with psychological violence against his wife. The couple is in the process of divorcing.

Ben Yedder is also accused by another woman of raping her in the summer of 2023. Police are still investigating that claim.

He has denied both accusations.

Ben Yedder started his professional career in Toulouse, France, before moving to FC Sevilla.

A Spanish court in 2023 found him guilty of tax fraud while he was living in the country, and gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

He arrived at Monaco in 2019 where he scored 118 goals in 201 matches, but his contract was not extended when it expired this year.

He scored three times for the French national team in 19 matches.

Related Topics

Wissam Ben Yedder /

AS Monaco /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch; Ronaldo expected to start; Kick of at 12:15 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG: At 29, Ghulam cherishes sweetest fruit of patience with century on debut
    AFP
  5. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  2. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
  3. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle
    Reuters
  5. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch; Ronaldo expected to start; Kick of at 12:15 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: Blue Tigresses reach Nepal before India vs Pakistan opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former France international Ben Yedder on trial for sexual assault
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG: At 29, Ghulam cherishes sweetest fruit of patience with century on debut
    AFP
  5. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment