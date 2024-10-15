MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle

The 2021 winner, which recently parted ways with long-time coach Aliou Cisse, join Burkina Faso as the qualified nations from Group L in the 24-team AFCON finals.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 21:52 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Senegal’s Sadio Mane netted the winner in the 96th minute to help his side secure a spot at the AFCON in Morocco next year.
Senegal’s Sadio Mane netted the winner in the 96th minute to help his side secure a spot at the AFCON in Morocco next year. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Senegal’s Sadio Mane netted the winner in the 96th minute to help his side secure a spot at the AFCON in Morocco next year. | Photo Credit: AP

A 96th-minute winner from Sadio Mane earned Senegal a 1-0 win over Malawi and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco next year, but Ghana is in serious danger of missing out after a surprise loss to Sudan on Tuesday.

Senegal had 30 attempts at goal against its host side but it took until the final seconds for Mane to seal victory with a 25-yard free-kick that curled around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net.

The 2021 winner, which recently parted ways with long-time coach Aliou Cisse, join Burkina Faso as the qualified nations from Group L in the 24-team finals with two more matches to play in the November international window.

Ghana slumped to a 2-0 loss against Sudan in neutral Libya as Ahmed Al-Tash and Mohamed Abdel Rahman scored within three minutes of each other in the second half.

ALSO READ: Libya blames Nigeria for postponement of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Ghana looks set to miss a first continental finals since 2004 having managed a paltry two points from its four games, five adrift of the qualification positions with a difficult trip to pool leaders Angola next up.

Democratic Republic of Congo qualified following a 2-0 victory in Tanzania as Meschack Elia scored a brace, his first in the 88th minute and the second deep into stoppage time. It has a full haul of 12 points from its four games.

Coach Avram Grant’s Zambia claimed an important 1-0 win over Chad to take a big step towards qualification thanks to Kennedy Musonda’s goal 20 minutes from the end.

Gabon is also on course after a 2-0 win over Lesotho in neutral Durban, with Shavy Babicka and Rody Effaghe grabbing goals in the second half.

Uganda beat South Sudan 2-1 in Juba and its qualification will be confirmed later on Tuesday if South Africa wins in the Congo.

Host Morocco, Cameroon and Algeria are the other teams already in the finals line-up.

Related Topics

Sadio Mane /

Senegal /

African Cup of Nations /

AFCON

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano return to Bayern Munich training
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle
    Reuters
  3. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI 77/0 (8 overs), needs 65 more; Joseph, Matthews off to flying start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle
    Reuters
  2. Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty
    AFP
  3. After Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel among names in race to become England manager: Reports
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: South Korea beats Iraq 3-2 to cement lead in AFC third round standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch BRA v PER; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano return to Bayern Munich training
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle
    Reuters
  3. England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI 77/0 (8 overs), needs 65 more; Joseph, Matthews off to flying start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment