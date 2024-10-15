AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Mane helps Senegal secure spot in Africa Cup of Nations; Ghana faces uphill battle

A 96th-minute winner from Sadio Mane earned Senegal a 1-0 win over Malawi and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco next year, but Ghana is in serious danger of missing out after a surprise loss to Sudan on Tuesday.

Senegal had 30 attempts at goal against its host side but it took until the final seconds for Mane to seal victory with a 25-yard free-kick that curled around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net.

The 2021 winner, which recently parted ways with long-time coach Aliou Cisse, join Burkina Faso as the qualified nations from Group L in the 24-team finals with two more matches to play in the November international window.

Ghana slumped to a 2-0 loss against Sudan in neutral Libya as Ahmed Al-Tash and Mohamed Abdel Rahman scored within three minutes of each other in the second half.

Ghana looks set to miss a first continental finals since 2004 having managed a paltry two points from its four games, five adrift of the qualification positions with a difficult trip to pool leaders Angola next up.

Democratic Republic of Congo qualified following a 2-0 victory in Tanzania as Meschack Elia scored a brace, his first in the 88th minute and the second deep into stoppage time. It has a full haul of 12 points from its four games.

Coach Avram Grant’s Zambia claimed an important 1-0 win over Chad to take a big step towards qualification thanks to Kennedy Musonda’s goal 20 minutes from the end.

Gabon is also on course after a 2-0 win over Lesotho in neutral Durban, with Shavy Babicka and Rody Effaghe grabbing goals in the second half.

Uganda beat South Sudan 2-1 in Juba and its qualification will be confirmed later on Tuesday if South Africa wins in the Congo.

Host Morocco, Cameroon and Algeria are the other teams already in the finals line-up.