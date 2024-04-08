MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier: Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury

Captain Leah Williamson will make her first appearance for England since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last April, head coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 18:09 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Leah Williamson to make appearance in women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland.
England’s Leah Williamson to make appearance in women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Leah Williamson to make appearance in women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Captain Leah Williamson will make her first appearance for England since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament(ACL) last April, head coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday.

Williamson will start in Tuesday’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland, Wiegman told reporters in Dublin.

The 27-year-old defender returned to training at Arsenal in January and was named in the England squad for February’s friendly against Austria, but had to pull out after suffering another injury.

“Everything happened for a reason. This was the path I had to be on,” Williamson, who was an unused substitute during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Sweden, said.

“The level in this team is so high... coming back in I know there is pressure to reach a certain level.”

England is third in its group, while Ireland is bottom following a 1-0 loss to France on Friday.

Related Topics

Leah Williamson /

EURO 2025 /

England /

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Live streaming info, telecast details and squads as Chennai Super Kings hosts Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs KKR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings, Can Gaikwad win his first toss?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier: Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Chennai aims to break losing streak, faces in-form Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier: Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup
    AP
  3. Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77
    Reuters
  4. Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus back on form with 1-0 win over Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Live streaming info, telecast details and squads as Chennai Super Kings hosts Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs KKR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings, Can Gaikwad win his first toss?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier: Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Chennai aims to break losing streak, faces in-form Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment