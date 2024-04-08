Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup

Rudi Völler is set to stay on as the sporting director of the German men’s national football team till the FIFA World Cup 2026, with coach Julian Nagelsmann’s future still uncertain.

Völler was hired early last year, initially only until this year’s European Championship, as a response to Germany going out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stage. He oversaw the signing of Nagelsmann in September to replace Hansi Flick.

After a slow start, Nagelsmann led Germany to friendly wins over France and the Netherlands last month to lift the spirits around the Euro 2024 host team.

Nagelsmann’s future remains unclear with the coach only contracted till the end of the tournament amid reported interest from some of Europe’s major clubs.

The 63-year-old Völler won the World Cup as a player with what was then West Germany in 1990 and coached Germany to the World Cup final in 2002.

In a statement Monday, Völler said his return as sporting director “perhaps began initially out of a feeling of obligation,” but he had grown to enjoy his new role.

“Together, we now want to create a wonderful European Championship in Germany and then keep that momentum with us for further challenges,” he added.

Before Nagelsmann’s arrival, Völler briefly returned as caretaker coach for one game, overseeing a 2-1 win over France in September.

Germany’s next games are pre-European Championship friendlies against Ukraine on June 6 and Greece four days later. Germany has been drawn against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage.