MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot

IPL 2024: Here are the purple cap standings after 41 of the IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 23:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Natarajan scalped two wickets against RCB as he moved to fifth spot.
Natarajan scalped two wickets against RCB as he moved to fifth spot. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Natarajan scalped two wickets against RCB as he moved to fifth spot. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

T Natarajan of the Sunrisers Hydrabad picked two wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and overtook Mustafizur Rahman to move up to fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians kept hold of the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 with his 13 wickets from eight innings joint with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav entered the top five list of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024 after picking two wickets during the game against Gujarat Titans.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah MI 8 13 6.37 15.69 5/21
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 8 13 8.83 20.38 3/11
Harshal Patel PBKS 8 13 9.58 21.38 3/15
Kuldeep Yadav DC 6 12 7.54 15.08 4/55
T Natarajan SRH 6 12 8.70 17.41 4/19

*Updated after SRH v RCB match on April 25

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Jasprit Bumrah /

T. Natarajan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after 50 vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma to Riyan Parag - Five uncapped Indian batters who have impressed in this Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RCB Live Score updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru closing in on win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after 50 vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Starc is a legend, we can’t judge him from a few matches, says Ramandeep Singh
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar says wide yorkers are trending but you cannot overdo it up front and waste new ball
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot after 50 vs Hyderabad; Gaikwad, Pant second and third
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma to Riyan Parag - Five uncapped Indian batters who have impressed in this Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs RCB Live Score updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru closing in on win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment