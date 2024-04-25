IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot

T Natarajan of the Sunrisers Hydrabad picked two wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and overtook Mustafizur Rahman to move up to fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers on Thursday.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians kept hold of the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 with his 13 wickets from eight innings joint with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.
Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav entered the top five list of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2024 after picking two wickets during the game against Gujarat Titans.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|8
|13
|6.37
|15.69
|5/21
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|8
|13
|8.83
|20.38
|3/11
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|8
|13
|9.58
|21.38
|3/15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|6
|12
|7.54
|15.08
|4/55
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|6
|12
|8.70
|17.41
|4/19
*Updated after SRH v RCB match on April 25
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
