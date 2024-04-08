MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77

Kinnear had short spells in charge of India and Nepal and then managed Wimbledon from 1992 to 1999 before stints at Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 09:34 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Joe Kinnear, former Newcastle United manager in action.
FILE PHOTO: Joe Kinnear, former Newcastle United manager in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Joe Kinnear, former Newcastle United manager in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died aged 77, his family said in a statement.

The ex-Ireland international, who won 26 caps, had been living with dementia since 2015 and finished his managerial career in 2009 with Newcastle United.

“We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family,” said the statement reported by the BBC.

In 10 years at Spurs, Kinnear won the League Cup twice, FA Cup and UEFA Cup before leaving in 1975 for Brighton & Hove Albion. He retired at 30 the following year after a knee injury.

Kinnear had short spells in charge of India and Nepal and then managed Wimbledon from 1992 to 1999 before stints at Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou described Kinnear as “one of these figures that will always be remembered at this football club for his achievements”.

Kinnear “was a distinguished manager and outstanding player. All our love and support goes out to his family and friends,” he added after Spurs’ win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

FA Cup /

League Cup /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Luton Town /

Nottingham Forest /

Newcastle United /

Ange Postecoglou /

India /

Nepal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 4: Vidit, Humpy lose; Pragg, Gukesh & Vaishali’s games end in draw
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus back on form with 1-0 win over Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77
    Reuters
  2. Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal
    AP
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus back on form with 1-0 win over Fiorentina
    Reuters
  4. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s rapid goal blitz gives it 4-2 win at Monza
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024, Round 4: Vidit, Humpy lose; Pragg, Gukesh & Vaishali’s games end in draw
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Juventus back on form with 1-0 win over Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment