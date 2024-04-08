Premier League: Spurs move into fourth with 3-1 win over Forest, Sheffield United grabs late draw against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boosted their Champions League qualifying hopes with a 3-1 home win over relegation-battling Nottingham Forest on Sunday to move into fourth in the Premier League.

Second-half goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro, after Forest’s Chris Wood had cancelled out Murillo’s own goal in the opening period, helped Spurs capitalise on rivals Aston Villa and Manchester United dropping points this weekend.

Tottenham’s victory puts them level with Villa on 60 points but with a game in hand. Forest remain 17th with 25 points from 32 games, above third-bottom Luton Town on goal difference.

ALSO READ | Klopp pleads patience from supporters after 2-2 draw at Man United

The hosts led after 15 minutes when Murillo turned Timo Werner’s cross into his own net before Forest equalised against the run of play through Wood’s fourth goal in four games.

Van de Ven hit a thunderbolt from the edge of the area to restore Spurs’ lead after 52 minutes before Pedro Porro calmed their nerves with a great finish six minutes later.

Sheffield United’s McBurnie grabs late equaliser in 2-2 Chelsea draw

Sheffield United striker Ollie McBurnie snatched a stoppage-team equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea in his side’s battle for Premier League survival on Sunday.

The Blades remain bottom of the table on 16 points with seven games left, while Chelsea are ninth on 44 after extending their unbeaten run to seven league games.

For a long time it looked like the hosts were headed for another defeat until McBurnie’s late strike.

United’s frailties were exposed in the 11th minute when Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left unmarked at a corner to steer home but Jayden Bogle levelled in the 32nd minute.

Gustavo Hamer sliced open the Blues defence with a superb pass to Bogle who beat goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic at his near post to prompt wild celebrations in the home crowd.

United came out strongly in the second half, creating several chances to take the lead, with McBurnie heading just wide in the 49th and Hamer curling an effort into the side netting with the outside of his boot five minutes later.

However, United’s defence was caught flat-footed again in the 66th minute when Cole Palmer found Noni Madueke, who cut in from the right before firing high into the net past Ivo Grbic to put Chelsea back in front.

Again, the Blades poured forward and their perseverance paid off when McBurnie reacted quickest to a ball into the box three minutes into stoppage time, lashing it home from close range.

The home side had a great chance to grab all three points late on but failed to make the most of their numerical advantage on a late counter-attack and the game finished in a draw.