India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain for the three-match Twenty20 International series after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following the World Cup win last month.

However, Rohit will continue to lead the side in One-Day Internationals, while Virat Kohli was also named in the 50-over squad. Shubman Gill was appointed vice-captain in both formats.

The Men in Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 27 to August 7 in the island country.

INDIA T20I SQUAD Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

INDIA ODI SQUAD Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA 2024 FULL SCHEDULE: