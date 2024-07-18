India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain for the three-match Twenty20 International series after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following the World Cup win last month.
However, Rohit will continue to lead the side in One-Day Internationals, while Virat Kohli was also named in the 50-over squad. Shubman Gill was appointed vice-captain in both formats.
The Men in Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 27 to August 7 in the island country.
INDIA T20I SQUAD
INDIA ODI SQUAD
INDIA VS SRI LANKA 2024 FULL SCHEDULE:
- First T20I: July 27, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
- Second T20I: July 28, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
- Third T20I: July 30, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
- First ODI: August 2, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST
- Second ODI: August 4, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST
- Third ODI: August 7, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST
