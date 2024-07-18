MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suryakumar Yadav named India’s T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour, succeeds Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team, will take over from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from the shortest format after the final win against South Africa.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 19:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as skipper over Hardik Pandya, the designated vice-captain during India’s T20 World Cup title run in the West Indies and USA.
Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as skipper over Hardik Pandya, the designated vice-captain during India’s T20 World Cup title run in the West Indies and USA. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav was chosen as skipper over Hardik Pandya, the designated vice-captain during India’s T20 World Cup title run in the West Indies and USA. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday appointed as India’s T20I captain ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting on July 27.

The 33-year-old, part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning team, will succeed Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from the shortest format following the final win against South Africa.

Suryakumar was chosen as skipper over Hardik Pandya, the designated vice-captain during India’s title run in the West Indies and USA.

Previously, Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 series win over Australia in the T20I series last November and followed it up with a 1-1 draw in South Africa. 

Suryakumar has also captained Mumbai in domestic cricket and led the Mumbai Indians in a sole IPL game. 

The upcoming series against Sri Lanka will also be the first assignment for newly appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir, who takes over from Rahul Dravid, as the team looks to build towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India will co-host.

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

Rohit Sharma /

Hardik Pandya /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2024 announced: Suryakumar Yadav named T20I captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODI team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Suryakumar Yadav named India’s T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour, succeeds Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
  4. 152nd Open Championship: American Thomas takes early lead, McIlroy struggling
    Reuters
  5. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Suryakumar Yadav named India’s T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour, succeeds Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2024 announced: Suryakumar Yadav named T20I captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODI team
    Team Sportstar
  3. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  5. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2024 announced: Suryakumar Yadav named T20I captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODI team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Suryakumar Yadav named India’s T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour, succeeds Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
  4. 152nd Open Championship: American Thomas takes early lead, McIlroy struggling
    Reuters
  5. France’s Rabiot leaves Juventus as free agent
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment