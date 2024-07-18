It need not be strictly in the viewpoint of a gourmet alone. But even then, the Olympic Games—the ultimate in sporting excellence and entertainment—is a veritable feast.

And as one digs in through the pages of history, the mystique which surrounds the quadrennial extravaganza is certain to tease and pamper the taste buds much like the different dishes of a 36-course Kashmiri wazwan.

Indeed, it is hard to ask for more. Even if the main course herein remains repetitive to an extent.

But again, it could never be stale, as the superlative performances have remained the hallmark of the Games and kept mankind in a state of enthral since Athens 1896; the images of those champions who have stood on the podium and the sweat, toil and determination helping them to get there being an inspiration.

However, beyond these great athletes and their fabulous deeds, the Games is also about several other things.

This story, essentially, is all about that and more, piecing together nuggets and throwing light to what has made the Games so sublime, iconic, crazy and bizarre over the years.

A soul-stirring start

One of the most followed events of the Games is the opening ceremony in which the host country gets to showcase its cultural values and its prowess across fields of human endeavour. And, here again, what remains the key highlight is the lighting of the sacred Olympic flame — a ritual which was started in Amsterdam 1928.

While top stars of the host country were often given the honour of spreading the flame physically to the specially constructed cauldron through the preceding editions, Barcelona 1992 saw a difference as Paralympic archer, Antonio Rebello, signalled the start of the Games in a most spectacular fashion — firing a burning arrow from far away — leaving the world awestruck.

Staying with the ceremonies, another play up event is undoubtedly the marching in of the athletes representing the nations participating in the Games again in a particular fashion — Greece which hosted the inaugural edition — upfront and the host nation bringing up the rear.

Normally, athletes never formed part of the closing ceremony until then. But a novel practice was put in place in Melbourne 1956 as the Games moved to the southern hemisphere for the first time.

Olympic athletes - marching together to symbolise the spirit of the Olympics - pass the flags of competing nations as they enter the crowded Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Olympic Games closing ceremony on December 08. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At the end of the Games, the participants instead of being categorised under flags of their respective nation, marched together at the close of the Games, marking a significant change in ceremony plan forever.

This new move was initiated on the basis of a letter from a 17-year-old Chinese-Australian schoolboy, John Ian Wing, who wrote to Sir Wilfred Kent Hughes, the chair of the local organising committee: “I believe that it has been suggested that a march should be put on during the closing ceremony. During the march, there will be one nation. War, politics and nationality should be forgotten.... no team is to keep together and there should be no more than two team members together.”

The rest as they say is history, though it did require considerable effort on the part of the organisers as no marshalling area was marked originally and more buses had to be added to the schedule to transport the athletes. The tradition has been stuck to religiously since then.

Seoul 1988 did venture to add a new beginning but ended in a tragedy. The opening ceremony in the second Asian city to host the Games saw the release of pigeons — the symbols of peace — for the first time.

But with several of the released birds sadly being roasted by the flame in the cauldron, the IOC was quick to step in and ban the practice with immediate effect.

A perfect 10

Gymnastics is one of the sporting disciplines which has been in the Olympic roster right from the start. Through the initial years only competitions for men were conducted and it was again Amsterdam 1928 which signalled the inclusion of women gymnastics in the fray for the medals.

But one moment that redefined the sport and the Olympic movement came only in Montreal 1976 when an unheralded pint-sized Nadia Comaneci from Romania, standing at 4 feet 11 inches and weighing only 39 kg, achieved what experts had always thought to be impossible — a perfect 10. Competing in the bars, the 14-year-old was just scintillating so as to achieve the first perfect 10 in the sport.

So unexpected was the result that the digital scoreboard was not actually set to display four digits. Instead, as the scores were fed, what it showed was 1.00.

Romania’s top gymnast Nadia Comaneci goes through routine on the balance bar that won her a perfect score of ten from judges during women’s gymnastics. | Photo Credit: AP PHOTOS/The Hindu

While this technical hitch did leave the IOC red-faced, what happened in Sydney 2000 only highlighted that even experts and the considerable effort that go behind in the conduct of each discipline are fallible. Or just imagine the surprise which emerged during the competition of women’s vault which saw many of the participants tumble badly until it was found out that the apparatus was set five centimetres too low than required. You cannot simply beat this.

The gymnasts, in general, are all lithe and supple in build, young and bubbling with energy. But back in St. Louis 1904, George Eyser was of a different mould. He competed with a wooden prosthesis, having lost his left leg after being run over by a train. Yet, the American was not to be stopped, winning six gold medals on a single day. His gold medal in the vault is still considered to be one of the greatest effort of the Games to this day, as the apparatus meant a jump over a long horse without the aid of a springboard. And impeccable, it certainly was.

Young and old

The oldest man to compete and win an Olympic medal, we are sure, is Oscar Swahn. The Swedish shooter was 72 years and 281 days old when he won a silver medal in Antwerp 1920. This was his third straight Olympics having earlier participated in London 1908 and Stockholm 1912, taking part in a shooting discipline — running deer. Overall, he won six medals through his career and would have extended his record again in Paris 1924 for which he did qualify but did not participate.

In case with the youngest Olympian, the story, however is a bit complex. Though almost the Olympic history is well laid out, certain finer points, at least from the early part, are quite debatable in the absence of a foolproof mention.

So we have two view points on who is the youngest Olympian ever. One, that of a young coxswain representing the Netherlands in Paris 1900 in the pair oars boat event. He was a last-minute replacement as the regular coxswain (Hermanus Brockmann) was determined to be too heavy. Only a picture of this boy (apparently aged seven according to one account) remains part of the Olympic history and no name recorded. So, generally, Greek gymnast, Dimitrios Louundras, who at 10 years and 218 days, is considered the youngest of all time and winner of an Olympic medal, winning bronze in the team event.

British rider Lorna Johnstone remains the oldest woman participant (Munich 1972) at 70 years and 5 days, while, American archer Lida Peyton Pollock oldest female medallist at 63 years and 333 days (St. Louis, 1904).

The youngest winner of a medal in this category is Italian gymnastic Luigina Giavotti (11 years, 301 days) in Amsterdam 1928.

One of a kind

Philip Noel-Baker, Labour MP for Derby South, received the year’s Nobel Peace Prize, from Mr. Gunnar Jahn, President of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee in a ceremony at Osla University in 1950. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Philip Noel-Baker was the flag-bearer of the British flag at the opening ceremony in Antwerp 1920 before winning the silver medal in men’s 1500m. Years later, he was bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his contribution towards disarmament. Baker is the only person, to date, to win an Olympic medal and the Nobel Prize.

Right or Left, an ageless champion

Some are born champions. It seems to be especially so in the case of Karoly Takacs, who was to undergo a tough ride before emerging Olympic champion. The Hungarian right-handed shooter was denied a place in the Hungarian squad for Berlin 1936 on the flimsy ground that he was only a sergeant in the Hungarian army as the prevailing rule in that country defined that only commissioned officers will be eligible to compete under the National flag.

A shared gold medal

Tokyo high jump gold medallists, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim during the medal ceremony. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The most heart-warming moment of the Tokyo Games came when Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi shared the men’s high jump gold medal.

The duo had earlier faced career-threatening injuries and was tied in the race for the gold. When the official suggested that they should settle it with a jump-off, Barshim had a better idea – “How about two golds?” he quipped.

The official said: “that would be possible” and wild celebrations broke out. Tamberi could barely believe his ears and leaped onto Barshim for a bearhug.

(Originally written for the Sportstar Magazine in 2021 by A Vinod. With added inputs)