MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Rocky youngest to hit Test ton for England U-19s

Flintoff’s stock has been on the rise in recent months after he became the third-youngest player to score a century in the Second Eleven Championship in April, breaking his father’s record for Lancashire.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 21:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rocky Flintoff became the youngest player to hit a century for the England Lions.
Rocky Flintoff became the youngest player to hit a century for the England Lions. | Photo Credit: X @lancscricket
infoIcon

Rocky Flintoff became the youngest player to hit a century for the England Lions. | Photo Credit: X @lancscricket

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew, became the youngest player to hit a century for the England Under-19 side during a Test match with Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Flintoff was unbeaten on 82 overnight after Sri Lanka posted 153 in the first innings and he brought up his century in the first session at the College Ground in Cheltenham.

The middle order batter was dismissed soon after for 106 in a knock that included nine boundaries and two sixes. Captain Hamza Shaikh also brought up a century (107) as England was dismissed for 477.

ALSO READ: England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says

Flintoff’s stock has been on the rise in recent months after he became the third-youngest player to score a century in the Second Eleven Championship in April, breaking his father’s record for Lancashire that stood for 30 years.

The 16-year-old signed his first professional contract with the county last month while he also played for the England Under-19 one-day international side in a three-match series against Sri Lanka.

His father Andrew was one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders with over 7,000 runs and nearly 400 wickets across Tests and ODIs.

He was England’s hero in the 2005 Ashes Test series at home against Australia where his 402 runs and 24 wickets helped his side win a closely-fought series 2-1.

That team was captained by Michael Vaughan, whose 18-year-old son Archie Vaughan is also playing alongside Flintoff in the Test against Sri Lanka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrew Flintoff /

Lancashire /

Michael Vaughan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Rocky youngest to hit Test ton for England U-19s
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Reetika Hooda struggles to get visa for coach, awaits IOA recommendation letter
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sarabjot not feeling pressure ahead of maiden Summer Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2024: Suryakumar Yadav appointed T20I captain; Rohit, Kohli named in ODI team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Paris 2024: Sublime, iconic, crazy and bizarre – Memorable moments from the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: Veteran Rahil Shah sets up Chepauk Super Gillies’ 23-run win over Salem Spartans
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Harshit Rana credits Gambhir for changing mindset after maiden ODI call-up
    PTI
  3. India will look to dominate rivals in Women’s Asia Cup: Harmanpreet
    PTI
  4. Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Rocky youngest to hit Test ton for England U-19s
    Reuters
  5. Suryakumar Yadav named India’s T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka tour, succeeds Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Rocky youngest to hit Test ton for England U-19s
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Reetika Hooda struggles to get visa for coach, awaits IOA recommendation letter
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sarabjot not feeling pressure ahead of maiden Summer Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2024: Suryakumar Yadav appointed T20I captain; Rohit, Kohli named in ODI team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Paris 2024: Sublime, iconic, crazy and bizarre – Memorable moments from the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment