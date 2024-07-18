MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour

The former England batter had undergone extensive chemotherapy for the same in 2002. But in May, the 83-year-old learnt his cancer had returned.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 17:28 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: In his illustrious career spanning 1964 to 1982, Boycott scored 100 First-Class hundreds while amassing over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48.
FILE PHOTO: In his illustrious career spanning 1964 to 1982, Boycott scored 100 First-Class hundreds while amassing over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: In his illustrious career spanning 1964 to 1982, Boycott scored 100 First-Class hundreds while amassing over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England cricketing great Sir Geoffrey Boycott has undergone a successful surgery to remove a tumour from his throat, his daughter Emma said.

The former England batter had undergone extensive chemotherapy for the same in 2002. But in May, the 83-year-old learnt his cancer had returned.

“Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update,” Boycott’s daughter Emma tweeted from the cricketer’s account on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | England skipper Stokes backs Woakes to help fill Anderson void

In his illustrious career spanning 1964 to 1982, Boycott scored 100 First-Class hundreds while amassing over 8,000 runs in 108 Tests at an average of nearly 48.

Former Australia player and head coach Darren Lehmann reacted to the news along with ex-England players Alan Butcher and Michael Vaughan, who posted a red heart on X.

“Thanks for the update, please pass on our thoughts to the whole family and glad the surgery went well,” Lehmann wrote, while Butcher wrote, ‘Great news’.

While announcing his diagnosis last month Boycott had said, “In the last few weeks, I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan, and two biopsies, and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation. From past experience, I realize that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck, and even if the operation is successful, every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best,” he added.

Related Topics

Geoffrey Boycott /

England /

Michael Vaughan /

Darren Lehmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  2. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  2. TNPL 2024: Dindigul Dragons defeats Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets in rain-affected match
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  5. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Brathwaite adamant West Indies ‘longing’ for more Test cricket
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  2. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment