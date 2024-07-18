MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says

Stokes, who last played in the competition in 2021, will be available to his team Northern Superchargers, coached by Andrew Flintoff.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 18:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes of England.
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes of England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes of England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England captain Ben Stokes will play in The Hundred this year after the conclusion of England’s Test series with West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Stokes, who last played in the competition in 2021, will be available to his team Northern Superchargers, coached by Andrew Flintoff, for four matches after the third Test concludes in Birmingham, the ECB said in a statement.

England batters Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith will also play in The Hundred after the West Indies series concludes.

ALSO READ | Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour

“The availability of England Men’s bowlers will be dependent on workload and international selection,” the ECB said.

“But Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Dillon Pennington are all likely to feature in The Hundred from the early rounds. Chris Woakes is expected to be available from Tuesday 6 August.”

The ECB said it expects the players selected for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford from August 21 to be available for The Hundred’s playoffs on August 17 and 18.

England will host Sri Lanka for three Tests, with the final two matches to be played in London at the Lord’s from August 29 and the Oval from September 6. 

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

The Hundred /

West Indies /

England and Wales Cricket Board /

Zak Crawley /

Harry Brook /

Ben Duckett /

Gus Atkinson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  3. From Allyson Felix to Christine Sinclair: Where are these five Tokyo Olympic champions now?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Union Minister requests Karnam Malleswari to set up academy in Srikakulam
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  3. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  4. TNPL 2024: Dindigul Dragons defeats Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets in rain-affected match
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England captain Ben Stokes to play in The Hundred, ECB says
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket
    PTI
  3. From Allyson Felix to Christine Sinclair: Where are these five Tokyo Olympic champions now?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Union Minister requests Karnam Malleswari to set up academy in Srikakulam
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment