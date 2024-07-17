MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming Info: England vs West Indies match details, start time, venue

ENG vs WI: Here are the live streaming details and squads for the second Test between England and West Indies, to be held at Trent Bridge from Thursday.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 23:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at Trent Bridge.
England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and West Indies will face off in the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Thursday. The Ben Stokes-led English side won the first Test by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test match details:

When will ENG vs WI 2nd Test match take place?

The second Test between England and West Indies will take place from Thursday, July 18.

Where will ENG vs WI 2nd Test match take place?

The second Test between England and West Indies will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

When will ENG vs WI 2nd Test match start in India?

The second Test between England and West Indies will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for ENG vs WI 2nd Test?

The toss for the second Test between England and West Indies will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test live on TV in India?

The second Test between England and West Indies will be telecast LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network.

How to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test live online in India?

The second Test between England and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLIV app and website and  FanCode.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND PLAYING XI FOR SECOND TEST
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir. 
WEST INDIES PLAYING XI FOR SECOND TEST
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

