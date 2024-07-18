TNPL 2024: Dindigul Dragons defeats Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets in rain-affected match

M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar produced a fine counter-attacking unbeaten half-century (51 n.o., 25b, 1x4, 5x6) to guide Dindigul Dragons to a comfortable eight-wicket win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in rain-curtailed (13 overs) TNPL match at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Wednesday.

Chasing 109 for victory, the Dragons were in a spot of bother at 35 for two in the sixth over before Boopathi took charge. He got good support from the experienced B. Indrajith (31 n.o.) as the duo stitched an unbroken 75-run alliance for the third wicket.

READ | Kovai Kings trumps Trichy to continue winning streak

The diminutive left-handed batter shifted the momentum towards his side by taking on R. Sai Kishore in the eighth over. He lofted the left-arm spinner over covers for a four and six off the backfoot using the depth of the crease. In the next over, he flicked T. Natarajan for his third six of the innings to bring the equation to almost run-a-ball. Fittingly, he closed out the match in style, sweeping Sai Kishore for consecutive sixes and also got to his maiden half-century in the TNPL.

Earlier, a 71-run opening partnership between S. Radhakrishnan (36) and Tushar Raheja (32) helped the Tamizhans get to 108 for four. After a cautious start, Radhakrishnan found his bearings, driving Sandeep Warrier for a couple of boundaries to get the innings going. Radhakrishnan then upped the ante, hitting R. Ashwin for two sixes before the wily off-spinner had the batter caught-and-bowled with a carrom ball. Pacer Subodh Bhati (three for 14) pulled things back for the Dragons, striking twice in the tenth over and was adjudged the Player of the Match.