Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives

Six emerging cricket-playing nations -- Mexico, Oman, Netherlands, UAE, Nepal and Scotland -- were on Wednesday announced as winners of the ICC Development Awards for their path-breaking initiatives for the growth of the sport globally.

Launched in 2002, the awards are in recognition of the initiatives being taken by the ICC Associate Members to promote the game globally through innovative development programmes or inspiring efforts on the field of play.

The six nations were chosen from a list of 21 emerging cricket-playing nations.

The Mexico Cricket Association has been awarded the ‘ICC Development Initiative of the Year’ prize for pioneering projects, including sending a team to the Street Child Cricket World Cup in India, and the “Cricket in Prisons” programme, in which they deliver cricket sessions in prisons across Mexico City.

“Oman Cricket claimed the 100 per cent Female Cricket Initiative of the Year award for the Cricket4Her programme,” said an ICC statement.

“The ICC Associate Member Men’s Performance of the Year prize was awarded to the Netherlands for their efforts in qualifying for the Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, while the UAE won the Associate Member Women’s Performance of the Year award after an impressive unbeaten spell, which saw them triumph at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier in Malaysia,” the statement added.

Cricket Association of Nepal clinched the ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year award following substantial growth on their social channels, and Cricket Scotland were victorious in the Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year category.