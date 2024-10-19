IND vs NZ: What is the lowest score India has defended in Tests?

India has set New Zealand a target of 107 runs in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India was bowled out for 46 - its third-lowest Test score overall and lowest at home - in the first innings. New Zealand then took a massive 356-run lead in the first innings.

However, India came back well in the second innings courtesy of crucial knocks by Sarfaraz Khan (150), Rishabh Pant (99), and Virat Kohli (70).

The trio helped India get to 462 and take a 106-run lead before getting bowled in the third session on day four.

Incidentally, the lowest total India has ever defended in Tests is 107 against Australia in Mumbai in 2004. In that game, Australia was bowled out for 93.

List of lowest totals defended by India in Tests

1) 107 vs Australia - 93 all out in Mumbai, 2004

2) 143 vs Australia - 83 all out in Melbourne, 1981

3) 170 vs South Africa - 105 all out in Ahmedabad, 1996

Overall, Australia holds the record of lowest score defended in Tests - 85 against England at The Oval in 1882. England was bowled out for 77 chasing the target.