MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?

The match lost nearly 90 minutes of play on day four due to heavy rains and weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising to have a full day play either.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 16:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising on Sunday.
Weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Rain is likely to affect the final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match lost nearly 90 minutes of play on day four due to heavy rains and weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising to have a full day play either.

According to Weather Underground, there will be a cloud cover in the morning session and the rain is likely to start around 1 PM IST. The forecast says, the rain is likely to continue till night, affecting major part of the match duration.

Rain is likely to start around 1 PM on Sunday in Bengaluru.
Rain is likely to start around 1 PM on Sunday in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Screengrab - Weather Underground
lightbox-info

Rain is likely to start around 1 PM on Sunday in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Screengrab - Weather Underground

On day four, the delayed second session saw India getting bowled out for 462 runs. New Zealand began its chase of 107 runs to win the first of the three-match Test series.

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for having one of the best drainage systems in the country. The SubAir system enables the ground to be ready for play just 15 minutes after rain stops, regardless of how heavy the downpour was.

This advanced sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, installed by SubAir Systems in 2017, can remove water from the field at an impressive rate of 10,000 liters per minute

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 to be held from November 5 to 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-1 MCFC; Karelis gives the Islanders the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Tamil Nadu declares on 674/6 vs Delhi; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores fifty vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ: What is the lowest score India has defended in Tests?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Full list of biggest first-innings leads overturned to win a Test match; India eyes record against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sarfaraz Khan hits first international hundred during India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 to be held from November 5 to 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-1 MCFC; Karelis gives the Islanders the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Tamil Nadu declares on 674/6 vs Delhi; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores fifty vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment