Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?

Rain is likely to affect the final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match lost nearly 90 minutes of play on day four due to heavy rains and weather in Bengaluru doesn’t look promising to have a full day play either.

According to Weather Underground, there will be a cloud cover in the morning session and the rain is likely to start around 1 PM IST. The forecast says, the rain is likely to continue till night, affecting major part of the match duration.

Rain is likely to start around 1 PM on Sunday in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Screengrab - Weather Underground

On day four, the delayed second session saw India getting bowled out for 462 runs. New Zealand began its chase of 107 runs to win the first of the three-match Test series.

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for having one of the best drainage systems in the country. The SubAir system enables the ground to be ready for play just 15 minutes after rain stops, regardless of how heavy the downpour was.

This advanced sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, installed by SubAir Systems in 2017, can remove water from the field at an impressive rate of 10,000 liters per minute