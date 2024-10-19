India erased a 356-run first-innings deficit on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India was bowled out for just 46 in the first innings, its third-lowest Test score overall and lowest at home. New Zealand seized the opportunity and powered to a 356-run lead courtesy a century by Rachin Ravindra.

With a huge task at hand, India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma started strong before falling in quick succession. This paved the way for a brilliant 100-run partnership between Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli.

Kohli was dismissed off the last ball of the third day, handing over the responsibility to Rishabh Pant on Saturday. Pant, who was nursing a knee injury, came out to bat with Sarfaraz to begin proceedings on the morning of the fourth day’s play.

The duo helped India get into the lead with a massive 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket. India is in a position to script a historic win after overcoming a mammoth first-innings deficit, and if it goes on to win the match, it will set a unique record.

Full list of highest first-innings lead overturned to win a Test match

291 - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Colombo, 1992

274 - India vs Australia - Calcutta, 2000/01

261 - England vs Australia - Sydney, 1894/95

248 - England vs South Africa - Centurion, 1999/00

236 - Australia vs South Africa - Durban 1949/50