MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suryakumar holds 2nd spot, Jaiswal make gains in ICC T20I batting rankings

Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs in the series as he rose four places, behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head of Australia and Suryakumar.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 17:37 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 50 runs against Zimbabwe.
FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 50 runs against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 50 runs against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AP

The big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav is the highest placed Indian at second spot, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the sixth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has dropped a place to the eighth position in the T20 batters’ list, which was updated following India’s recent 4-1 series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs in the series as he rose four places, behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head of Australia and Suryakumar.

Shubman Gill, who led India against Zimbabwe in the absence of senior players and was the leading run-scorer of the series with 170 runs from five innings, moved up a whopping 36 places to 37th.

No Indian features in the top 10 of the T20I bowlers rankings. Axar Patel, who was rested for the Zimbabwe series, dropped four places to 13th spot.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar also made upward movements.

Also read | Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali 15th in ICC T20 rankings

Mukesh, who scalped eight wickets from three games, has gained 36 places to rise to 46th spot. Washington, who picked up eight wickets in five matches, has risen 21 spots to 73rd rank.

England’s Adil Rashid is leading T20I bowlers’ chart ahead of South Africa’s Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, India’s Hardik Pandya dropped four places to sixth while Axar slipped one rung to 13th.

Washington (41st) and Shivam Dube (43rd) have risen by eight and 35 places to 41st abd 43rd spots respectively.

Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga continues to top the all-rounders’ list ahead os Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024: Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji confident of debut Olympics ‘going well’
    PTI
  3. LaLiga 2024-25: Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract till 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prosecutors seek trial for former Juve managers in accounting case - reports
    Reuters
  5. Suryakumar holds 2nd spot, Jaiswal make gains in ICC T20I batting rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives
    PTI
  2. Suryakumar holds 2nd spot, Jaiswal make gains in ICC T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  3. New Zealand’s senior players must step up in Williamson’s absence, says Tom Latham
    Reuters
  4. TNPL 2024: Kovai Kings trumps Trichy to continue winning streak
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. ENG vs WI: England announces playing XI for second Test, Wood replaces Anderson
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six nations get ICC Development Awards for pioneering initiatives
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024: Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji confident of debut Olympics ‘going well’
    PTI
  3. LaLiga 2024-25: Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract till 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prosecutors seek trial for former Juve managers in accounting case - reports
    Reuters
  5. Suryakumar holds 2nd spot, Jaiswal make gains in ICC T20I batting rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment