Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali 15th in ICC T20 rankings

Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot in the T20I rankings.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 16:40 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu

India opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday moved to 15th place while her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings, following their strong performances in the series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Danni Wyatt from England.

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot.

In the bowlers’ list, the seasoned Deepti Sharma continued her stay at the third place.

Radha Yadav moved eight spots to 15th while Pooja Vastrakar climbed up six places to 23rd and Shreyanka Patil rose nine rungs to 60th.

READ | India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024

England spinner Sarah Glenn has claimed a new career-high rating of 768 points. She has claimed eight wickets through four matches of England’s ongoing T20I series at home against New Zealand.

This has allowed the right-armer to maintain her place as the No.2 ranked T20I bowler in the world.

The only player in front of Glenn in the ratings is teammate and fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone and she also has eight scalps from the first four matches of the five-game series.

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Shafali Verma /

Smriti Mandhana

