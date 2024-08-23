MagazineBuy Print

Former coach of Roger Federer, Peter Lundgren, dies aged 59

Lundgren was part of the wave of Swedish tennis players in the 1980s that followed in the wake of icon Bjorn Borg, playing alongside the likes of Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 21:56 IST , Stockholm, Sweden

AFP
After hanging up his racquet, Lundgren (right) went on to coach Federer for four years, helping the Swiss superstar win 10 ATP titles and his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.
After hanging up his racquet, Lundgren (right) went on to coach Federer for four years, helping the Swiss superstar win 10 ATP titles and his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

After hanging up his racquet, Lundgren (right) went on to coach Federer for four years, helping the Swiss superstar win 10 ATP titles and his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Swedish tennis player Peter Lundgren, who also coached Roger Federer early in the Swiss player’s career, has passed away at the age of 59, his family said Friday.

“One of the best has unfortunately left us far too soon,” his son Lukas Lundgren wrote on Facebook.

Lundgren was part of the wave of Swedish tennis players in the 1980s that followed in the wake of icon Bjorn Borg, playing alongside the likes of Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg.

ALSO READ: US Open 2024: Coco Gauff’s rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title

“Peter Lundgren was a wonderful person with a big heart and a lot of humour,” Borg told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“He was loved by all. He’ll be missed in the tennis world.”

Lundgren won three ATP titles and was ranked 25th in the world at the peak of his career.

After hanging up his racquet, he went on to coach Federer for four years, helping the Swiss superstar win 10 ATP titles and his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

