India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that India and England will face off in the first-ever Women’s Test match at the Lord’s in 2026.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

ECB also announced that Indian women’s team will tour England in 2025 for a limited over series where both nations will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

India has played England, Australia and South Africa since December 2023 at home and has gone on to win all three Tests.

India last played a Test in England in July 2021 where the then Mithali Raj-led side drew the one-off Test against Heather Knight’s England.