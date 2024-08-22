MagazineBuy Print

India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026

England Cricket Board on Thursday announced that India and England will face-off in the first-ever Women’s Test match at the Lord’s in 2026.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 14:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 2 of Test match between India (Women) and England (Women) at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
File - Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 2 of Test match between India (Women) and England (Women) at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - Harmanpreet Kaur of India in action on Day 2 of Test match between India (Women) and England (Women) at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that India and England will face off in the first-ever Women’s Test match at the Lord’s in 2026.

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” said Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer.

ECB also announced that Indian women’s team will tour England in 2025 for a limited over series where both nations will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

India has played England, Australia and South Africa since December 2023 at home and has gone on to win all three Tests.

India last played a Test in England in July 2021 where the then Mithali Raj-led side drew the one-off Test against Heather Knight’s England.

