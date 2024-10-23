MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Badoni stars in India A’s win over Oman to set up semifinal date with Afghanistan A

Badoni smashed 51 off 27 balls as India A reached the target of 141 in just 15.2 overs to finish its group B league engagements with an all-win record.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 22:17 IST , Muscat - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The talented Delhi right-hander’s footwork against spinners was impressive.
FILE PHOTO: The talented Delhi right-hander’s footwork against spinners was impressive. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The talented Delhi right-hander’s footwork against spinners was impressive. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Lucknow Super Giants youngster Ayush Badoni showed his wide repertoire of strokes as India cantered to a six-wicket victory over Oman to set-up a semifinal date with Afghanistan A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Badoni smashed 51 off 27 balls as India A reached the target of 141 in just 15.2 overs to finish its group B league engagements with an all-win record.

The talented Delhi right-hander’s footwork against spinners was impressive as he danced down the track to loft a spinner over extra-cover for a six apart from executing the reverse slog-sweep to perfection.

He also back-cut one of the Omani pacers behind square. In all, he hit six fours and two sixes and was dismissed when India was just a few runs short of victory.

Senior T20 team opener Abhishek Sharma blasted 34 off just 15 balls to start the chase in earnest while skipper Tilak Varma (36 not out off 30 balls) dropped anchor at one end, letting Badoni hog the limelight.

Earlier, Varma used as many as eight bowlers against the senior Oman team with five of them getting a wicket apiece.

The key were left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore (1/21 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (0/20 in 4 overs) who cumulatively gave away just 41 runs in their eight overs during the middle phase.

BRIEF SCORES
Oman 140/5 (Mohammed Nadeem 41; R Sai Kishore 1/21) lost to India A 146/4 in 15.2 overs (Ayush Badoni 51 off 27 balls).

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

Ayush Badoni /

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup /

Abhishek Sharma /

Tilak Varma /

Sai Kishore /

Rahul Chahar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Badoni stars in India A’s win over Oman to set up semifinal date with Afghanistan A
    PTI
  2. PT Usha says exclusion of major sports disappointing but reduced cost of 2026 CWG is good for future
    PTI
  3. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Badoni stars in India A’s win over Oman to set up semifinal date with Afghanistan A
    PTI
  2. New five-team T20 league starts in Guyana on Nov 26, winner to get $1 million prize money
    Reuters
  3. India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India v New Zealand most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Badoni stars in India A’s win over Oman to set up semifinal date with Afghanistan A
    PTI
  2. PT Usha says exclusion of major sports disappointing but reduced cost of 2026 CWG is good for future
    PTI
  3. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment