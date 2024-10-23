India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will look to bounce back from the defeat in the opening encounter of the series when it takes on New Zealand in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.
With the race for the World Test Championship final heating up, India cannot afford another slip-up with a daunting task awaiting in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Predicted playing XIs
India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep
New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke
India vs New Zealand Dream11
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke
(*Williamson unavailable for second Test)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Muzumdar praises Narendra Modi Stadium pitch ahead of opener against T20 WC winner New Zealand
- IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas beats Puneri Paltan 35-30; Giants take on Mumba next
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
- Hero Women’s Open: Two-time LET champion Diksha aims better finish, Chiara eyes Order of Merit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE