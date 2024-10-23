MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs NZ: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the second Test between India and New Zealand set to begin on Thursday.  

Published : Oct 23, 2024 21:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
India’s Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli bats during a training session ahead of the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to bounce back from the defeat in the opening encounter of the series when it takes on New Zealand in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

With the race for the World Test Championship final heating up, India cannot afford another slip-up with a daunting task awaiting in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Predicted playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke

India vs New Zealand Dream11
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, Virat Kohli
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Team composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left 9.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke

(*Williamson unavailable for second Test)

