India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will look to bounce back from the defeat in the opening encounter of the series when it takes on New Zealand in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

With the race for the World Test Championship final heating up, India cannot afford another slip-up with a daunting task awaiting in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Predicted playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke

India vs New Zealand Dream11 WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, Virat Kohli ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Tim Southee Team composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left 9.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke

(*Williamson unavailable for second Test)