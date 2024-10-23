India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?

India and New Zealand will face each other in the second of a three-Test match series which will begin on Thursday onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to balance the scales after they conceded the lead in the series to the Kiwis in Bengaluru with an eight-wicket loss.

It was New Zealand’s first Test win on Indian soil in 36 years, which was also its third victory ever.

Where is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

India takes on New Zealand in the second of three Test matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

When is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

The second Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 24 and 28. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.