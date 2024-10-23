MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?

Here’s all you need to know about where to watch the LIVE stream and telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 20:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli clicked during a practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at Pune.
Virat Kohli clicked during a practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at Pune. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKSH/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli clicked during a practice session ahead of the India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium at Pune. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKSH/The Hindu

India and New Zealand will face each other in the second of a three-Test match series which will begin on Thursday onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to balance the scales after they conceded the lead in the series to the Kiwis in Bengaluru with an eight-wicket loss.

It was New Zealand’s first Test win on Indian soil in 36 years, which was also its third victory ever.

Where is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

India takes on New Zealand in the second of three Test matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

When is India vs New Zealand second Test taking place?

The second Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 24 and 28. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand second Test?

The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to  Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

India vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan underway; Giants take on Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hero Women’s Open: Two-time LET champion Diksha aims better finish, Chiara eyes Order of Merit
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. IOA SGM postponed indefinitely following president PT Usha’s directive
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians start well in World Bridge Games; Sachin, Shaurya lead after J&K Open Round 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India v New Zealand most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India and New Zealand face selection headaches as host looks to level series on Pune turner
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand skipper Latham not worried about turning track in Pune, banks on his team’s adaptability
    Shayan Acharya
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan underway; Giants take on Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hero Women’s Open: Two-time LET champion Diksha aims better finish, Chiara eyes Order of Merit
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. IOA SGM postponed indefinitely following president PT Usha’s directive
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 23: Indians start well in World Bridge Games; Sachin, Shaurya lead after J&K Open Round 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs New Zealand second Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment