Formula 4 Indian Championship 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships

Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) will begin its second season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC), which will be hosting the first of five rounds from August 24-25.

The F4IC is one of two events — alongside the Indian Racing League (IRL) — under the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) banner.

Compared to the IRL, there will be eight teams participating with each team running two cars in a race. The grid will have a total of 16 cars, all run by MP Motorsport.

Here’s all you need to do know about the F4IC race format, points system and championship titles:

FORMAT

Day 1:

Official Practice (25 minutes)

Qualifying 1 (10 minutes)

Qualifying 2 (10 minutes)

Race 1 (25 min + 1 lap)

Day 2:

Race 2 (25 minutes + 1 lap)

Race 3 (25 minutes + 1 lap)

All the races are for a maximum of 30 minutes with standing starts on the grid.

GRID FORMATION

The grid for Race 1 will be determined based on the results of Qualifying 1.

However, for Race 2, the grid will be based on the results of Race 1, with top 6 reversed.

The grid for Race 3 will be determined based on the fastest time of Qualifying 2.

POINTS SYSTEM

Points will be awarded to teams and drivers as follows for Race 1 and Race 3:

P1: 25 points

P2: 18 points

P3: 15 points

P4: 12 points

P5: 10 points

P6: 8 points

P7: 6 points

P8: 4 points

P9: 2 points

P10: 1 point

The driver with the fastest lap in a race will get one point and pole-sitters will get two points.

However, for Race 2, points will be awarded to the top 10 finishing drivers in the following format:

P1: 10 points

P2: 9 points

P3: 8 points

P4: 7 points

P5: 6 points

P6: 5 points

P7: 4 points

P8: 3 points

P9: 2 points

P10: 1 point

The driver with the fastest lap in a race will get an extra point while no points will be awarded for pole position

CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

The driver with the most points in the end of the season will be named the Drivers’ Champion, while the Rookie with the most points among other rookies at the end of the year will be named the Rookie Champion.