Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Indo-Pak league clash on July 19, free entry for fans

India is clubbed with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 18:48 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India’s Harmanpreet Kaur (R) during the Group B T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India’s Harmanpreet Kaur (R) during the Group B T20 women’s World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu (L) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Harmanpreet Kaur (R) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19, the opening day of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Dambulla, while hosts Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in their first game a day later, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Friday.

Apart from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the four teams expected to make it to the last-four stage, the other four sides are Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia.

India is clubbed with Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.

In all 15 games will be played, including two semifinals and the final.

ALSO READ | Arshdeep Singh opens up on guidance and disagreements with Bumrah during T20 World Cup 2024

“All the games will be broadcast live across international platforms, and the stadium will be kept open for the public to enter for free in order to witness the games,” the media release stated.

The Executive Committee of SLC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have jointly appointed Ravin Wickramaratne as the Tournament Director.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, with the support of the Asian Cricket Council, is planning to conduct a highly successful tournament, as a successful outcome of this tournament will help advance women’s cricket on the world stage,” said Wickramaratne, who is also the vice-president of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Related Topics

Women’s Asia Cup /

Asian Cricket Council /

Sri Lanka Cricket /

India /

Pakistan

