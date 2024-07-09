MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live streaming info; India aims to end series with win against South Africa

IND-W vs SA-W Live score, 3rd T20I: Catch the live score and updates from the third T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Updated : Jul 09, 2024 17:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow India vs South Africa women 3rd T20I live
Follow India vs South Africa women 3rd T20I live | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Follow India vs South Africa women 3rd T20I live | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. 

  • July 09, 2024 17:36
    Uma Chetry made her T20 International debut in the abandoned second game

    IND-W vs SA-W: Uma Chetry is a truly hard-working cricketer, says Indian women’s fielding coach Bali

    Indian women’s cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali lauded Uma Chetry for her fielding skills, and said the young wicket-keeper is a “ truly hard-working cricketer”.

  • July 09, 2024 17:19
    Head to head record in T20Is

    Matches played: 18

    India: 9

    South Africa: 6

    No result: 3

  • July 09, 2024 17:08
    Tazmin Brits has beaten the worst life has to offer, beaten death even. So what’s a game of cricket and its complexities then?

    IND-W vs SA-W: Putting the ‘Brits’ and pieces together - Cricket keeps giving Tazmin’s perseverance second chances

    South African batter Tazmin Brits spoke about getting out of a hole in the mind during a hard innings against India in Chennai. That resilience isn’t alien to the Proteas opener, given everything she’s overcome in life so far.

  • July 09, 2024 16:53
    Preview: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa

    Tuesday’s fixture is a make-or-break affair for the host which needs a win to tie the series. 

    IND-W vs SA-W, Third T20I: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa Women and weather to level series

    Indian bowlers’ struggle to contain South Africa forced the team to make major changes to the XI ahead of the second T20I and they will be put to test during the make-or-break fixture.

  • July 09, 2024 16:39
    Live streaming info

    The third T20I is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST; toss at 6:30 PM IST. 

    Match will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. It will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website. 

  • July 09, 2024 16:27
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the final game of the T20I series between India and South Africa women set to be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

