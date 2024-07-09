IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live streaming info; India aims to end series with win against South Africa

- July 09, 2024 17:36Uma Chetry made her T20 International debut in the abandoned second game
- July 09, 2024 17:19Head to head record in T20Is
Matches played: 18
India: 9
South Africa: 6
No result: 3
- July 09, 2024 17:08Tazmin Brits has beaten the worst life has to offer, beaten death even. So what’s a game of cricket and its complexities then?
IND-W vs SA-W: Putting the ‘Brits’ and pieces together - Cricket keeps giving Tazmin’s perseverance second chances
South African batter Tazmin Brits spoke about getting out of a hole in the mind during a hard innings against India in Chennai. That resilience isn’t alien to the Proteas opener, given everything she’s overcome in life so far.
- July 09, 2024 16:53Preview: India Women seeks to brave resilient South Africa
Tuesday’s fixture is a make-or-break affair for the host which needs a win to tie the series.
- July 09, 2024 16:39Live streaming info
The third T20I is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST; toss at 6:30 PM IST.
Match will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. It will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.
- July 09, 2024 16:27Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the final game of the T20I series between India and South Africa women set to be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the live updates.
