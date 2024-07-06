India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, set to be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, later this month.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the Asian title two years ago, will continue to lead the side in this edition of the tournament, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain.

Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry were the two wicket-keepers included in the final squad while Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh will be travelling as reserves with the side.

ALSO READ: IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won it seven times, and has been clubbed in Group A, along with arch-rival Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

The Asia Cup is scheduled between July 19 and 28, with all matches to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.