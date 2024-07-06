MagazineBuy Print

India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won it seven times, and has been clubbed in Group A, along with arch-rival Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the Asian title two years ago, will continue to lead the side in this edition of the tournament.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the Asian title two years ago, will continue to lead the side in this edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the Asian title two years ago, will continue to lead the side in this edition of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, set to be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, later this month.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the Asian title two years ago, will continue to lead the side in this edition of the tournament, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain.

Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry were the two wicket-keepers included in the final squad while Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh will be travelling as reserves with the side.

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won it seven times, and has been clubbed in Group A, along with arch-rival Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

The Asia Cup is scheduled between July 19 and 28, with all matches to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Women’s Asian Cup India squad
Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

