LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half underway, Ronaldo and Mbappe face-off

- July 06, 2024 00:4716’
Leao crosses it from the left to Bernando who gets it down inside the box but the ball goes out of his reach. He salvages the situation and passes it to a teammate at the edge of the box. Moments later, Bruno takes a shot from outside the box which gets deflected away for a corner.
- July 06, 2024 00:4515’
Upamecano passes it back to keeper Maignan but he fails to control it and the ball goes out for a cheap corner.
- July 06, 2024 00:4212’
Leao nutmegs with a backheel and plays it ahead to Semedo on the left flank who was through on goal but his shot aiming for the far post misses!
- July 06, 2024 00:409’
Leao plays it through to Bruno on the left flank but he is brought down. Foul given to Portugal. Bruno slots it in but Kounde clears it away for a corner.
- July 06, 2024 00:377’
Now the ball is with Portugal as France is trying to press high with four players keeping the opposition at bay.
- July 06, 2024 00:344’
France is holding the possession at the start as Portugal is keeping its shape well at the back.
- July 06, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
France kicks the game off as the two heavyweights clash for a spot against Spain in the semifinal!
- July 06, 2024 00:29Tactical Preview exclusively from Sportstar!
- July 06, 2024 00:21Portugal and France compared by stats in Euro 2024:
- July 06, 2024 00:20What happened the last time Portugal faced France in the European Championship?
- July 06, 2024 00:00Last five matches!
23 Jun 2021: Portugal 2-2 France (UEFA European Championship)
14 Nov 2020: Portugal 0-1 France (UEFA Nations League)
11 Oct 2020: France 0-0 Portugal (UEFA Nations League)
10 Jul 2016: Portugal 1-0 France (UEFA European Championship)
04 Sep 2015: Portugal 0-1 France (International Friendly)
- July 05, 2024 23:41Head-to-head stats!
Portugal: 6
France: 16
Draws: 3
- July 05, 2024 23:35Portugal’s starting lineup!
Costa, Pepe, Dias, Palhinha, Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Leao, Mendes, Cancelo, Vitinha
- July 05, 2024 23:33France’s starting lineup!
- July 05, 2024 22:57Predicted lineups:
Portugal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo
France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram
- July 05, 2024 22:47Where to watch?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match?
The Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- July 05, 2024 22:35Match Preview!
Latest on Sportstar
