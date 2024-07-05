MagazineBuy Print

Live

LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half underway, Ronaldo and Mbappe face-off

POR v FRA: Follow the live score and match updates from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Portugal and France.

Updated : Jul 06, 2024 00:47 IST

Team Sportstar
LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score
LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score
lightbox-info

LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Portugal and France at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

  • July 06, 2024 00:47
    16’

    Leao crosses it from the left to Bernando who gets it down inside the box but the ball goes out of his reach. He salvages the situation and passes it to a teammate at the edge of the box. Moments later, Bruno takes a shot from outside the box which gets deflected away for a corner.

  • July 06, 2024 00:45
    15’

    Upamecano passes it back to keeper Maignan but he fails to control it and the ball goes out for a cheap corner. 

  • July 06, 2024 00:42
    12’

    Leao nutmegs with a backheel and plays it ahead to Semedo on the left flank who was through on goal but his shot aiming for the far post misses!

  • July 06, 2024 00:40
    9’

    Leao plays it through to Bruno on the left flank but he is brought down. Foul given to Portugal. Bruno slots it in but Kounde clears it away for a corner.

  • July 06, 2024 00:37
    7’

    Now the ball is with Portugal as France is trying to press high with four players keeping the opposition at bay.

  • July 06, 2024 00:35
    Mbappe continues with his mask!

    Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?

    Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

  • July 06, 2024 00:34
    4’

    France is holding the possession at the start as Portugal is keeping its shape well at the back.

  • July 06, 2024 00:31
    Kick-off!

    France kicks the game off as the two heavyweights clash for a spot against Spain in the semifinal!

  • July 06, 2024 00:29
    Tactical Preview exclusively from Sportstar!

    Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash

    Both France and Portugal have dominated matches in the majority of the tournament, with Portugal’s 3-0 win against Turkey being the only bright spot in an otherwise bland campaign.

  • July 06, 2024 00:26
    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career record and stats vs France

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career record and stats vs France

    Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will take on Kylian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

  • July 06, 2024 00:21
    Portugal and France compared by stats in Euro 2024:

    Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of POR v FRA

    The forward lines of France and Portugal need to fire up again for their quarterfinal meeting at the European Championship on Friday, where every little advantage will likely be crucial in a tight contest.

  • July 06, 2024 00:20
    What happened the last time Portugal faced France in the European Championship?

    Euro 2024: What happened the last time Portugal faced France in the European Championship?

    Take a look at what happened the last time Portugal faced France in the Euros before their Euro 2024 clash at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg on Friday.

  • July 06, 2024 00:10
    Key player battles!

    Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Mbappe faces Ronaldo; Key match-ups in the crucial knockout clash

    Here are the top three matchups that could have an impact on the result of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between France and Portugal.

  • July 06, 2024 00:00
    Last five matches!

    23 Jun 2021: Portugal 2-2 France (UEFA European Championship)

    14 Nov 2020: Portugal 0-1 France (UEFA Nations League)

    11 Oct 2020: France 0-0 Portugal (UEFA Nations League)

    10 Jul 2016: Portugal 1-0 France (UEFA European Championship)

    04 Sep 2015: Portugal 0-1 France (International Friendly)

  • July 05, 2024 23:41
    Head-to-head stats!

    Portugal: 6

    France: 16

    Draws: 3

  • July 05, 2024 23:35
    Portugal’s starting lineup!

    Costa, Pepe, Dias, Palhinha, Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Leao, Mendes, Cancelo, Vitinha

  • July 05, 2024 23:33
    France’s starting lineup!

  • July 05, 2024 22:57
    Predicted lineups:

    Portugal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

    France predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

  • July 05, 2024 22:47
    Where to watch?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match?

    The Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where to live stream the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 quarterfinal match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • July 05, 2024 22:35
    Match Preview!

    POR vs FRA, Euro 2024: Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

    The forward lines of France and Portugal need to fire up again for their quarter-final meeting at the European Championship on Friday, where every little advantage will likely be crucial in a tight contest.

