Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career record and stats vs France

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals the last time he played against France but apart from that his record against France hasn’t been so special.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 15:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will take on Kylian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The Selecao and the Les Blues will look to seal a spot in the semifinal by winning this monumental clash.

These two countries last met in the 2020 European Championship in the group stage with the encounter ending with a scoreline of 2-2. Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema scored braces for their respective teams on that day.

However apart from that Ronaldo’s record against France hasn’t been so special.

The last time both sides met in a Euro knockout game was the 2016 final which Portugal won, however even then Ronaldo had to be subbed off early due to an injury and he couldn’t contribute to his side’s win being on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo record vs France

Matches: 7

Wins: 1

Draws: 2

Lost: 4

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a goal in Euro 2024. He got a golden opportunity in the round of 16 clash against Slovenia but his penalty was saved by Jan Oblak. Ronalda has had an xG 2.75 which is the second highest in the tournament but his finishing has been extremely disappointing and hence he remains goalless.

