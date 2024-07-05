MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Germany Live Updates, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Lineups out; Sane, Kroos, Musiala, Yamal, Morata starting in ESP v GER

ESP v GER: Follow the Live coverage from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Updated : Jul 05, 2024 20:30 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. 

  • July 05, 2024 20:30
    Why Robert Andrich not starting Spain vs Germany?

    Euro 2024: Robert Andrich not starting Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match; Emre Can named replacement

    German midfielder Robert Andrich has not been named in Germany’s starting lineup to face Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

  • July 05, 2024 20:26
    Players with yellow cards who could miss the semifinal going into Spain vs Germany clash

    Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Players with yellow cards who could miss the semifinal going into Spain vs Germany clash

    Take a look at the players who could miss the semifinal and are on caution going into the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal at Stuttgart arena.

  • July 05, 2024 20:24
    Why is Florian Wirtz not starting for Germany?

    Euro 2024: Why is Florian Wirtz not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

    German midfielder Florian Wirtz is not in the starting lineup for the Germany against Spain in Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

  • July 05, 2024 20:23
    Germany starting XI

    Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Can; Musiala, Gundogan, Sane; Havertz

  • July 05, 2024 20:21
    Spain’s starting lineup

    Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

  • July 05, 2024 19:57
    ESP VS GER: Predicted XI

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v GER

    Take a look at the predicted lineups for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena, Stuttgart.

  • July 05, 2024 19:56
    Head-to-head record

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v GER

    Take a look at the all-time head to head record between Spain and Germany before their Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

  • July 05, 2024 19:55
    What happened during the previous clash of the powerhouses?

    As Germany takes on the Spanish side for the first time in the Euros since the 2008 Final in Switzerland, we revisit the memories of what was a single goal thriller.

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What happened during the previous clash of the powerhouses?

    As Germany takes on the Spanish side for the first time in the Euros since the 2008 Final in Switzerland, we revisit the memories of what was a single goal thriller.

  • July 05, 2024 19:51
    Key stats and numbers ahead of ESP v GER

    This will be the toughest challenge for both the teams as they look to book a semifinal berth.

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of ESP v GER

    In the first quarterfinal of Euro 2024, hosts Germany will face of against Spain at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Friday.

  • July 05, 2024 19:49
    Tactical Preview

    Germany vs Spain offers a sumptuous match-up of European football royalty when they face each other in the Stuttgart Arena in the quarterfinal on Friday. With the two best teams in the tournament meeting as early as the last eight stages, the team that wins this contest will be considered the favourite to lift the European Championship.

    Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Tactical preview: How can Nagelsmann’s men beat La Roja in the quarterfinal

    Euro 2024 tactical preview: Sportstar breaks down the key battles on the pitch which could decide the quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany.

  • July 05, 2024 19:47
    Live streaming info

    What to watch the quarterfinal match of Euro 2024 between Spain and Germany. Here are all the information you need. 

    Spain vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch ESP v GER; Match preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.


  • July 05, 2024 19:47
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. We bring you all the live updates and score from this epic clash as both teams battle it out for a spot in the semifinal. Stay tuned!!

