Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Can; Musiala, Gundogan, Sane; Havertz
Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams
As Germany takes on the Spanish side for the first time in the Euros since the 2008 Final in Switzerland, we revisit the memories of what was a single goal thriller.
Germany vs Spain offers a sumptuous match-up of European football royalty when they face each other in the Stuttgart Arena in the quarterfinal on Friday. With the two best teams in the tournament meeting as early as the last eight stages, the team that wins this contest will be considered the favourite to lift the European Championship.
What to watch the quarterfinal match of Euro 2024 between Spain and Germany. Here are all the information you need.
Spain vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch ESP v GER; Match preview
Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany. We bring you all the live updates and score from this epic clash as both teams battle it out for a spot in the semifinal. Stay tuned!!
