Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 29th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in third round of men’s singles on the fifth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Friday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will be up against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in his third-round fixture.

In women’s singles, second seed Coco Gauff takes on local qualifier Sonay Kartal in the third round.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (only singles) for day five of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [29] Frances Tiafoe (USA) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs (9) Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [Q] Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs [2] Coco Gauff (USA)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles - [12] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Indians in action Men’s Doubles, 1st Round Court 18: [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER) Court 8: Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 3

Women’s Singles - [14] Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Court No. 12

Men’s Singles - Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (KAZ) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs [12] Madison Keys (USA)

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles - Diana Shnaider vs [19] Emma Navarro (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [28] Dayana Yastremka (UKR) vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

Court No. 15

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Lin Zhu (CHN) - 3:30PM IST

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) - 3:30PM IST