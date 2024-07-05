Spain vs Germany, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in penalty shootouts?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.

Take a look at Unai Simon’s record in while facing penalties throughout his career:

UNAI SIMON’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 33

Saved: 5

Conceded: 28

Save percentage: 15 per cent