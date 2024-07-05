MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Adrien Rabiot not playing in POR v FRA quarterfinal match?

Rabiot received a second yellow card in the round of 16 clash against Belgium and is hence out of the quarterfinal clash.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 23:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Adrien Rabiot.
France’s Adrien Rabiot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Adrien Rabiot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal and France play in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal in Hamburg as Cristiano Ronaldo faces Kylian Mbappe.

FOLLOW | LIVE PORTUGAL VS FRANCE EURO 2024 SCORE AND UPDATES

Creative central midfielder Adrien Rabiot is not in the France’s sqaud tonight in the crucial knockout clash.

Rabiot received a second yellow card in the round of 16 clash against Belgium and is hence out of the quarterfinal clash.

Rabiot has played all of the four matches so far and has 312 minutes on the pitch.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

