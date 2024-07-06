Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal

Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Spain took the lead in the 51st minute through substitute Dani Olmo, who placed the ball into the bottom left corner with a first-time finish from the edge of the penalty box, after running onto a pass from Lamine Yamal.

With time running out, Florian Wirtz, who came on in the second half, smashed the ball into the net from close range, after Joshua Kimmich headed down the ball for the 21-year-old.

Spain faced a setback in the opening minutes of the match after midfielder Pedri was brought down by a harsh challenge from Toni Kroos.

Pedri came back into the match after receiving treatment but went down again, suggesting that he could not carry on. He limped off the field covering his face and was replaced by RB Leipzig’s Olmo.

Before today, Olmo had played 36 appearances for Spain, scoring nine goals and assisting eight more. In Euro 2024, Olmo started only one match (against Albania) and featured off the bench in two of the other three.

