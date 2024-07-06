MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal

Spain faced a setback in the opening minutes of the match after midfielder Pedri was brought down by a harsh challenge from Toni Kroos.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 00:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal with Ferran Torres.
Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal with Ferran Torres. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal with Ferran Torres. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Spain took the lead in the 51st minute through substitute Dani Olmo, who placed the ball into the bottom left corner with a first-time finish from the edge of the penalty box, after running onto a pass from Lamine Yamal.

With time running out, Florian Wirtz, who came on in the second half, smashed the ball into the net from close range, after Joshua Kimmich headed down the ball for the 21-year-old.

Spain faced a setback in the opening minutes of the match after midfielder Pedri was brought down by a harsh challenge from Toni Kroos.

Pedri came back into the match after receiving treatment but went down again, suggesting that he could not carry on. He limped off the field covering his face and was replaced by RB Leipzig’s Olmo.

Before today, Olmo had played 36 appearances for Spain, scoring nine goals and assisting eight more. In Euro 2024, Olmo started only one match (against Albania) and featured off the bench in two of the other three.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Germany Highlights, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 2-1 GER; Mikel Merino scores in extra time to send La Roja to semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR v FRA; Ronaldo and Mbappe in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Mikel Merino scores extra-time winner in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in penalty shootouts?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Germany, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in penalty shootouts?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Germany Highlights, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 2-1 GER; Mikel Merino scores in extra time to send La Roja to semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR v FRA; Ronaldo and Mbappe in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment