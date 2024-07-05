Spain and Germany’s score was all tied in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal as the game went into extra-time.

In the second-half of extra-time, the ball looked like it struck Marc Cucurella’s hand after a shot from Musiala inside the box in front of goal.

The referee said no penalty and even the VAR didn’t intervene.

What are the rules for penalty?

Following this clarification, it is a handball offence if a player:

Deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball.

Touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.

Scores in the opponents’ goal: directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental.

Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence.

Why was Cucurella not given hand-ball?

Although the ball struck Cucurella’s hand which was away from his body, the referee decided to not give a penalty maybe because it was an unintentional offense by the Spaniard and he wasn’t looking at the ball.

Cucurella’s hands were down and in a natural position and hence the referee said play on!