Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?

Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 00:33 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbappe.
France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
France's Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe is starting for France in its Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against Portugal at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg in Germany on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH | FRANCE VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose from his country’s opening game at Euro 2024.

He wore a third different mask on Monday in the 1-0 win against Belgium in the round of 16. The striker failed to hit the target in five attempts on goal against Belgium.

“You’ve got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He’s getting used to it, but it can affect his vision,” coach Didier Deschamps said. “Everything in front of him is fine, but there’s a delay with his peripheral vision.”

Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. He is also leading his country into a major tournament for the first time.

WHY IS MBAPPE WEARING A MASK?

Mbappé sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn’t come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, despite France coach Didier Deschamps having sounded optimistic his star forward could play while wearing a face mask.

France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session.
France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
France's Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

He returned to the starting lineup for France’s final group stage match against Poland where he scored in the 56th minute from the spot. It was the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros.

Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in its four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties. It was also his 23rd shot in the tournament, including the previous edition.

