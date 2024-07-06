Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappe battle goes to extra time; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe-led France will eye a semifinal spot when they face off in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday.

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

Ronaldo starts for Selecao

Cristiano Ronaldo starts from Portugal as the 2016-winners look to book a spot in the semifinal. It could be the 39-year-old’s last match in the European Championship if Selecao gets beaten. Ronaldo is looking for his first goal of the tournament.

Mbappe leads Les Blues

Kylian Mbappe leads France in this crucial encounter as he faces his idol’s nation. The 25-year-old suffered a broken nose in the first match and since then playing with a protective mask after missing a game. He is also searching for his first goal in the ongoing tournament.

Leao tests Maignan

Rafael Leao’s cross cum shot forced France custodian Maik Maignan to a save. The Portuguese left-winger hit the byline and fired in a shot which seemed to creep inside the near post, however, Maignan was alert and saved himself from embarrassment.

Diaz denies Kolo Muani

In the 66th minute, a brilliant combination play from Jules Kunde and Kolo Muani presented the latter with a scoring opportunity with only the Portuguese keep to beat but a flying tackle from Ruben Diaz deflected the shot from the target.

Camavinga flashes across the goal

In the 70th minute mark, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga found himself in a good position inside the box as the ball falls on his feet. The Real Madrid player takes a shot and beats onrushing Diogo Costa but his shot missed the target. He flashed across the goal.

Costa denies Mbappe in stoppage-time

France skipper tried to win the contest before extra time with a right-footed curler from the edge of the box but Portuguese custodian Diago Costa stood tall. The match is going to extra time.