MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappe battle goes to extra time; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Portugal and France at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 00:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a backheel past France’s Mike Maignan.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a backheel past France’s Mike Maignan. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a backheel past France’s Mike Maignan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kylian Mbappe-led France will eye a semifinal spot when they face off in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | PORTUGAL VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

Ronaldo starts for Selecao

Cristiano Ronaldo starts from Portugal as the 2016-winners look to book a spot in the semifinal. It could be the 39-year-old’s last match in the European Championship if Selecao gets beaten. Ronaldo is looking for his first goal of the tournament.

Mbappe leads Les Blues

Kylian Mbappe leads France in this crucial encounter as he faces his idol’s nation. The 25-year-old suffered a broken nose in the first match and since then playing with a protective mask after missing a game. He is also searching for his first goal in the ongoing tournament.

Leao tests Maignan

Rafael Leao’s cross cum shot forced France custodian Maik Maignan to a save. The Portuguese left-winger hit the byline and fired in a shot which seemed to creep inside the near post, however, Maignan was alert and saved himself from embarrassment.

Diaz denies Kolo Muani

In the 66th minute, a brilliant combination play from Jules Kunde and Kolo Muani presented the latter with a scoring opportunity with only the Portuguese keep to beat but a flying tackle from Ruben Diaz deflected the shot from the target.

Camavinga flashes across the goal

In the 70th minute mark, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga found himself in a good position inside the box as the ball falls on his feet. The Real Madrid player takes a shot and beats onrushing Diogo Costa but his shot missed the target. He flashed across the goal.

Costa denies Mbappe in stoppage-time

France skipper tried to win the contest before extra time with a right-footed curler from the edge of the box but Portuguese custodian Diago Costa stood tall. The match is going to extra time.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; Match goes onto penalties, Ronaldo takes first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappe battle goes to extra time; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of France in penalty shootouts as POR vs FRA goes into extra-time?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Portugal in penalty shootouts as POR vs FRA goes into extra-time?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; Match goes onto penalties, Ronaldo takes first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Ronaldo vs Mbappe battle goes to extra time; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment