Euro 2024: Why is Marc-Andre ter Stegen not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

The Barcelona goalkeeper is in the squad for the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash being played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 20:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen warms up.
Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen warms up. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen warms up. | Photo Credit: AFP

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been the starting custodian for the Catalan club finds himself on the bench for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against Spain being played at the MHPAreana in Stuttgart.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Ter Stegen has started several matches ahead of the European Championship but did not star in the ongoing tournament.

The 32-year-old is the deputy to Germany’s No.1 Manuel Nauer, who has reclaimed the starting place since his return from injury.

However, in case of any emergency, where Germany needs to change its goalkeeper, Ter Stegen will be the automatic replacement to Nauer.

Against the high-flying La Roja, the German coach sticking with the same and Nauer is starting.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Switzerland /

Jonathan Tah

