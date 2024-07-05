Euro 2024: Why is Marc-Andre ter Stegen not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal?

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been the starting custodian for the Catalan club finds himself on the bench for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against Spain being played at the MHPAreana in Stuttgart.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Ter Stegen has started several matches ahead of the European Championship but did not star in the ongoing tournament.

The 32-year-old is the deputy to Germany’s No.1 Manuel Nauer, who has reclaimed the starting place since his return from injury.

However, in case of any emergency, where Germany needs to change its goalkeeper, Ter Stegen will be the automatic replacement to Nauer.

Against the high-flying La Roja, the German coach sticking with the same and Nauer is starting.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.