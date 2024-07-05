India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: IND-W wins toss, opts to bowl vs SA-W; Playing XIs out

- July 05, 2024 18:43WT20 cricket returns to Chennai!
- July 05, 2024 18:34Playing XI
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
- July 05, 2024 18:31Toss update
India wins the toss and opts to bowl first. Bowling first will give an idea of the score on the board says captain Harman. Same XI as the first ODI she says.
Laura Wolvaardt says she would have bowled first as well. Chloe Tryon back in the mix for SA.
- July 05, 2024 18:14South Africa’s line-up will be boosted by the return of Chloe Tryon
IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener
As South Africa gets ready for its ‘last dress rehearsal’ ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year with the three T20Is against India, skipper Laura Wolvaardt is wary of getting ahead of herself, as a batter and as a team.
- July 05, 2024 18:05Jemimah Rodrigues revealed she is excited to continue playing before a Chennai crowd
- July 05, 2024 17:37Can Nonkululeko Mlaba strike for South Africa today?
The Mlaba-ri banger: How Nonkululeko Mlaba defied circumstance to become Protean spin mainstay
Nonkululeko Mlaba has come a long way from being a nervous 19-year-old finding her feet in international cricket, overcoming the shadows of socio-economic constraints to being a bright spin prospect for South Africa
- July 05, 2024 17:20PREDICTED XI
INDIA PREDICTED XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
- July 05, 2024 17:16PREVIEW
IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
The M.A Chidambaram Stadium here is all set to host its first women’s limited-over bilateral game in 17 years when India and South Africa spar in the last leg of the multi-format series starting Friday.
- July 05, 2024 17:10LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match start?
The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match?
The toss for the first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.How to watch IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match live on TV in India?
The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.
- July 05, 2024 17:01Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first T20I between India and South Africa at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for the scores and all live updates from the game.
