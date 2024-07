IND-W vs SA-W, Fist T20I: South Africa Women registers highest T20I total vs India Women

South Africa Women registered its highest T20I total against India Women during the first T20I at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Friday.

Half centuries from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp led South Africa past the previous record of 175/3 the team managed in Surat in 2019.

The team total of 189/4 in 20 overs was South Africa’s fourth highest total in Women’s T20 internationals.