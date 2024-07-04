IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener

As South Africa gets ready for its ‘last dress rehearsal’ ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year with the three T20Is against India, skipper Laura Wolvaardt is wary of getting ahead of herself, as a batter and as a team.

The two teams head into the last leg of the multi-format tour on the back of a hard-fought Test that India won by 10 wickets.

“It’s difficult going both ways. It’s difficult to adapt to the Test and then to unadapt from the Test. My net today wasn’t the best ever,” Wolvaardt admitted on the eve of the first T20I.

“I was just trying to overhit the ball and get into T20 mode and trying to whack everything, whereas I think most of the basics still apply.”

Wolvaardt says the T20Is offer her side a chance to experiment.

“It’s a good time to see if we could perhaps use a bit more spin in the PowerPlay and in the death.”

With Marizanne Kapp still doubtful with the ball, the pressure doubles on a slightly shaky batting order.

“The batting unit needs to find those extra 10-20 runs. Throughout that Australia series, we were pushing 150,160. But with how the game is nowadays and more flat wickets, teams are scoring 180-200, we need to go in that direction, be brave and play positive cricket.”

Allrounder Chloe Tryon’s return to the side is a big shot in the arm for Wolvaardt and Co.

“She’s such a destructive batter, one of the most destructive in world cricket. She’s also developed into a world class left-arm spinner and so to have that back is really good. Around the group, she helps me with captaincy and plans too. She’s a very lively, bubbly person so just to have her in the change room adds to the vibes.”