MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener

India and South Africa head into the last leg of the multi-format tour on the back of a hard-fought Test that India won by 10 wickets.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 22:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
File - Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa celebrate after beating Australia.
File - Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa celebrate after beating Australia. | Photo Credit: MARK METCALFE/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa celebrate after beating Australia. | Photo Credit: MARK METCALFE/Getty Images

As South Africa gets ready for its ‘last dress rehearsal’ ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year with the three T20Is against India, skipper Laura Wolvaardt is wary of getting ahead of herself, as a batter and as a team.

The two teams head into the last leg of the multi-format tour on the back of a hard-fought Test that India won by 10 wickets.

“It’s difficult going both ways. It’s difficult to adapt to the Test and then to unadapt from the Test. My net today wasn’t the best ever,” Wolvaardt admitted on the eve of the first T20I.

“I was just trying to overhit the ball and get into T20 mode and trying to whack everything, whereas I think most of the basics still apply.”

Wolvaardt says the T20Is offer her side a chance to experiment.

“It’s a good time to see if we could perhaps use a bit more spin in the PowerPlay and in the death.”

With Marizanne Kapp still doubtful with the ball, the pressure doubles on a slightly shaky batting order.

“The batting unit needs to find those extra 10-20 runs. Throughout that Australia series, we were pushing 150,160. But with how the game is nowadays and more flat wickets, teams are scoring 180-200, we need to go in that direction, be brave and play positive cricket.”

PREVIEW | IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side

Allrounder Chloe Tryon’s return to the side is a big shot in the arm for Wolvaardt and Co.

“She’s such a destructive batter, one of the most destructive in world cricket. She’s also developed into a world class left-arm spinner and so to have that back is really good. Around the group, she helps me with captaincy and plans too. She’s a very lively, bubbly person so just to have her in the change room adds to the vibes.”

Related Topics

laura wolvaardt /

Chloe Tryon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI
    Stan Rayan
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after playing on loan last season
    AP
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: ‘We will continue to set high standards,’ says Jemimah ahead of T20I series opener against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: ‘We will continue to set high standards,’ says Jemimah ahead of T20I series opener against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Hilton Moreeng named USA women’s cricket team head coach
    PTI
  5. ‘Idea is to be more consistent across departments,’ says South Africa’s Chloe Tryon ahead of T20I series vs India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W: Good to have Chloe Tryon back, says Wolvaardt ahead of T20I series opener
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Paris 2024: Jisna Mathew not in Olympic relay team as she is not a national camper, explains AFI
    Stan Rayan
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after playing on loan last season
    AP
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: ‘We will continue to set high standards,’ says Jemimah ahead of T20I series opener against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment