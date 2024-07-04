Indian middle-order mainstay Jemimah Rodrigues identified fielding as an area of constant improvement for the Indian team ahead of its three-match T20I series against South Africa starting here on Friday.

“As an Indian women’s cricket team, we are setting our standards high and we will continue to do whatever it takes to maintain that standard. If there is one thing for a very long time that we were missing somewhere towards the end, where we would come close and miss out, we know it’s fielding.”

Jemimah revealed that while specialist batting and bowling camps have been held for the outfit, fielding and fitness, coach Amol Muzumdar’s two non-negotiables for the outfit, were never compromised on.

The series will also see likelu see local girl Dayalan Hemalatha in action.

“I’m very happy for her because we know what she’s been through. She’s not had the best of times, even back home. Coming into the WPL and then getting that one opportunity because Yastika Bhatia was injured and then making the best of it shows what her mindset is.”

Jemimah is excited to continue playing before a Chennai crowd that kept India’s spirits high during the draining red-ball fixture.

“I think the crowd in Chennai is going to be amazing. I just heard that it’s been 17 years since a women’s (white ball bilateral) match has happened here. We can’t wait for the T20Is,” she concluded.