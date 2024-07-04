MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side

South Africa, runner-up in the previous edition held at home, comes into the series with a wonky T20I record. Both teams have played 17 T20Is in the last 12 months. While India has won 11, the Proteas have won just four.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 21:17 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
India women cricket Players during a practice session ahead of mtach against South Africa.
India women cricket Players during a practice session ahead of mtach against South Africa. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India women cricket Players during a practice session ahead of mtach against South Africa. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here is all set to host its first women’s limited-over bilateral game in 17 years when India and South Africa spar in the last leg of the multi-format series starting Friday. 

South Africa, runner-up in the previous edition held at home, comes into the series with a wonky T20I record. Both teams have played 17 T20Is in the last 12 months. While India has won 11, the Proteas have won just four.

All eyes will be on Marizanne Kapp, who is yet to bowl in this series against India due to a back issue. The ace all-rounder has been stingy with rolling her arm in the nets as well.

Ayabonga Khaka’s return after missing the one-off Test will offer the visitors relief, particularly in the PowerPlay. 

ALSO READ | ‘Idea is to be more consistent across departments,’ says South Africa’s Chloe Tryon ahead of T20I series vs India

Chloe Tryon’s return from a back injury also boosts the Proteas. An explosive middle order bat and a handy left-arm spinner, Tryon will hope to make up for lost time in what is South Africa’s final international assignment before the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

India comes into this series after a 5-0 thrashing of Bangladesh in their backyard, but keep in mind that Harmanpreet and Co. were up against an anaemic batting lineup.

With South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (20, 122 in the Test, 61, 135* and 4 in the ODIs vs India) and Kapp (74,31 in the Test, 7, 114, 24 in ODIs) in red hot form, India will have its task cut out over three fixtures here. 

Also crucial is how India’s in-form batters led by Smriti Mandhana (149 in the Test, 90, 136, 117 in ODIs) translate their longer format fluency to the tune of T20Is.

With an Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka coming right after, this will be perfect conditions for coach Amol Muzumdar to experiment with reason. 

ALSO READ | ACC announces revised schedule, India plays Pakistan in its first match

While Chennai has traditionally been a spin haven, the edition of the IPL gone by and the recently concluded Test surprisingly had little for the tweakers.

Given that the venue has been strategically chosen keeping India’s World Cup preparation in mind, curators might look to veer away from the flat track the venue saw for the Test. 

Teams:
India Women:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.
South Africa Women:
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

South Africa women's cricket /

India women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co reaches Wankhede; Felicitation ceremony begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup title to entire nation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results
    AP
  5. 1980 Olympics Special Interview Mervyn Fernandes: The gold medal was a recognition of our dedication and hard work
    Mervyn Fernandes
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Hilton Moreeng named USA women’s cricket team head coach
    PTI
  3. ‘Idea is to be more consistent across departments,’ says South Africa’s Chloe Tryon ahead of T20I series vs India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Afghanistan women cricketers urge ICC to set up refugee team in Australia
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Preview: South Africa Women in search for relief against a dominant India side
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Co reaches Wankhede; Felicitation ceremony begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup title to entire nation
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kylian Mbappe says ‘urgent’ need to vote after ‘catastrophic’ French results
    AP
  5. 1980 Olympics Special Interview Mervyn Fernandes: The gold medal was a recognition of our dedication and hard work
    Mervyn Fernandes
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment