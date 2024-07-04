MagazineBuy Print

Hilton Moreeng named USA women’s cricket team head coach

The 46-year-old, who served as South African women’s team coach for over a decade, said he wanted to contribute to the growth of cricket in the USA.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 15:59 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Hilton Moreeng.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Hilton Moreeng. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Hilton Moreeng. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former South Africa cricketer Hilton Moreeng has been appointed as the coach of USA’s national women and Under-19 teams, the country’s governing body announced.

Moreeng will take over from West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and will prepare the team for the T20 World Cup which will be held later this year in Bangladesh.

The 46-year-old, who served as South African women’s team coach for over a decade, said he wanted to contribute to the growth of cricket in the USA.

“I am eager to collaborate with both current players and emerging talent. My goal is to methodically build a competitive squad capable of rivaling the best in women’s cricket globally,” said Moreeng, who stepped down as SA coach this March.

USA Cricket Chairman of the Board, Venu Pisike said Moreeng’s vast experience will benefit the nation’s progress at top-flight cricket.

“Hilton brings a rich background and vast experience to USA Cricket having been a critical part of the transformation of South African women’s cricket. USA women are also at the beginning of a transformative period with an Olympics in four years’ time and we believe Hilton’s successes, diverse experiences and understanding of challenges in an emerging cricket nation is well-suited for our program,” he added.

